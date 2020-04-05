Stengel, Dorothy J. ALBANY Dorothy J. Stengel, 94, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Malta. Dorothy was born in Pottstown, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Leo S. and Helen E. (Toppy) Stengel. She graduated from Vincentian Institute in Albany, received her bachelor's degree from Marywood University in Scranton, Pa., and then received her master's degree from Catholic University in Washington, D.C. She entered the Sisters of Mercy Convent for 20 years before leaving to live a secular life. She then became a high school art teacher for the South Colonie School District for over 20 years, before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with the many friends she made from the convent, South Colonie School and also from working at Macy's after retiring. She loved dogs that she rescued over many years. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the world. Dot is survived by her loving sister, Helen S. (Herbert S.) Gaige of Saratoga Springs; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Elizabeth Bond, Eleanor Burns and Leo Stengel. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will take place at a later time in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020