Mellen, Dorothy Jean NASSAU Dorothy Jean Mellen, 87, passed away peacefully at Albany Medical Center after a six-month battle with Leukemia. She was in the presence of her loving family, to whom she devoted her life and her heart. Her family and friends remember her as "Dottie" or "Dot," the rock that held them together through their joys and hardships. She was born in Watertown in 1932 to Ralph Timerman and Geraldine Page Timerman. She graduated from Dexter High School before moving to the Capital Region. Here, she began working for Montgomery Ward where she met the love of her life, John J. Mellen Sr. She balanced raising a family with her career, moving on to work for the State of New York for over two decades. Dottie enjoyed playing Bingo, painting pottery, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Dottie was predeceased by her husband John Sr.; sons, John Mellen Jr. and David Mellen; and daughter Jo-Anne Pratt (Bill). She is survived by her brother Ralph Timerman Jr.; daughter Linda Baker (Lenny); granddaughters, Melissa, Cyndi, and Mandy; grandsons, J.R. (Cassandra), Jason, David, Billy (Eva), John (Danielle), and Lance; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Saturday, August 24, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by a brief service at 12 p.m. Immediately following the service, interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019