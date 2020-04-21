Scoons, Dorothy Jeanne (Adams) DELMAR Dorothy Jeanne Scoons (Adams), born October 19, 1919, passed away April 16, 2020 at the home of her granddaughter in Delmar. She was born in Albany to Edward Joseph and Ada Christine (Busch) Adams and moved to Delmar as a child where she resided the rest of her life. She graduated from Bethlehem Central in 1937 and married her high school sweetheart in 1938. She was a homemaker and mother and later, a favorite "lunch lady" in the Bethlehem school system for 21 years, retiring in 1986. Long after her retirement, she was recognized in the community by adults who remembered her kindness to them as children. Her caring reached well beyond her immediate family to her and her husband's extended families over multiple generations. She was the guardian of the family Bible and the keeper of memories. A fixture on the porch of her Kenwood Avenue home of 64 years, her candy dish was always full and her arms were always open, especially to babies in need of rocking. Predeceased by her five siblings; her husband Donald Scoons; and her beloved daughter Jacquelin Scoons Dunston; she is survived by a devoted son-in-law Sydney Dunston (Diane Malinowski) of Slingerlands; three granddaughters, Mary Beth Ford (James) of Brunswick, Maine, Diane Dunston (Greg Giguere) of Delmar and Colleen Brackett (Thomas Anderson) of Guilderland; five cherished great-granddaughters, Abigail Setlur (Swetadri), Erin and Hannah Brackett and Sydney and Gillian Ford; a great-great-granddaughter Swara Setlur; and many devoted nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the Community Hospice which was, in these unsettling times, miraculously able to grant Dorothy's final wish to be home with her family, and her caregivers, both at home and at St. Peter's Nursing Center. Donations in Dorothy's name may be made to Community Hospice, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or to the Elsmere Fire Department, 15 West Poplar Drive, Delmar, NY 12054. A graveside service and interment of ashes in the Holy Spirit Lutheran Cemetery in Glenmont will be planned. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2020