Ingebritsen, Dorothy J.Hutson Wygant EAST GREENBUSH Dorothy J. Hutson Wygant Ingebritsen, 88 of Palmer Road, died peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Ludder's Country Adult Home in West Sand Lake. Born in Albany, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Albert Hutson and Jeanne Day Hutson, and spent her youth at their family home on Clinton Avenue in Albany. Dorothy graduated from Albany High School and was the first of her family to go to college. She graduated from Oneonta State Teachers College, and married Bob Wygant, also of Albany. Their children, Gary and Cindy, were raised in Wynantskill and East Greenbush in a loving family of educators. Dorothy's family more than doubled when she married her second husband and soulmate, Donald Ingebritsen, father of Louise, Helen and John. Dorothy fully embraced her entire family, including 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Picnics and holiday meals at Palmer Road are fondly recalled by all of Dorothy's family, including a wide local family of nieces and nephews. Dorothy's compassion was boundless - she was always enthusiastic about helping people. Dorothy was passionate about education, especially for women. She enjoyed a successful career teaching home economics at Columbia High School and gained statewide and national recognition for her leadership in high school curriculum. Following her retirement from teaching, Dorothy owned and operated Palmer Design Studio out of her home, a custom dress shop for, among other things, wedding dresses, for 10 years. A faithful Christian, she was active in several churches, most recently Sand Lake Baptist Church, and lived to serve The Lord. Dorothy and Donald participated in the Horizons Program for R.P.I. students, where she made many lasting friends who are embraced as part of her family. Dorothy will be missed, and celebrated, by many. Survivors, in addition to her husband Donald, include a son, Gary (Janice) Wygant of Tennessee; a daughter, Cynthia (Brian) Laviolette, of Florida; two stepdaughters, Louise (Eric) Hughes and Helen (Tim Peek) Ingebritsen of Atlanta; a stepson, John (Lori Brown) Ingebritsen of Florida; and a brother, Albert Hutson of Saratoga. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Ellen and Margie. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, in the Sand Lake Baptist Church, 2960 NY Route 43, Averill Park with Reverend Sam Kupeyan, officiating. Family will gather in the church hall prior to and following the service to honor Dorothy and celebrate her life. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Dorothy J. Ingebritsen to the Sand Lake Baptist Church, P.O. Box 157, Averill Park, NY 12018. To sign the electronic guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019