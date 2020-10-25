Enfield, Dorothy Joan TROY Dorothy "Dot" Joan Enfield, 82 of Troy, peacefully passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Born in Middleburgh, Dot was the daughter of the late Frederick Hemming, and Eleanor Stannard Deukmejian. Dot was the stepdaughter of the late Mitchell Deukmejian; and sister of the late George, Donald, Peter, Robert, Hemming, and Donna Hemming Herrick. Beloved mother of Cynthia Enfield (Michael Polanco) of New York City, and Darryl Jared Enfield (Katherine) of Troy, who are survived by their father Carveth Knowlton Enfield of Troy; also survived by her brother-in-law Dean Herrick; sisters-in-law, Eileen Hemming of Brunswick, Jayne-Ann Hemming of Averill Park, Sandi Hemming of Scotia, and Sharon Hemming of Lansingburgh; as well as nieces, nephews and two grandchildren. Dot was a graduate of Heatly High School in Green Island. She retired from the United States Postal Service in Albany. Prior to that, Dot worked as an administrative assistant to the CEO of Tagsons Paper Co., and in the administrative offices of Mayfair Furniture, and Unity House. Dot volunteered for many organizations including the American Cancer Society
, American Red Cross, and Troy Music Hall. She also generously supported numerous charities. Dorothy's family wishes to extend their most sincere appreciation all the wonderful caregivers that gave care, and love to Dot during her stay at Evergreen Commons, as well as numerous friends, and colleagues who have reached out in love and support. A private committal service will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Troy at the convenience of the family. In keeping with Dorothy's wishes, there are no public funeral services. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to City Harvest at cityharvest.org
in memory of Dorothy J. Enfield. Please express your condolences by visiting MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgefuneralhome.com