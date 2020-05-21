Kingston, Dorothy TROY Dorothy Kingston of Troy, N.Y. passed away on May 15, 2020. Dorothy was born on May 1, 1959, to Anna and Lawrence McGrath, in Richmond, N.Y. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her two children, Shannon Malark and Nicholas Kingston; her grandchild, Julian Davis; and her four sisters, Patricia Kabir, Deborah Doyle, Anne Beary, and Elizabeth McGrath. A celebration of life TBA To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 21, 2020.