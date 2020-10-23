1/1
Dorothy Louise Groeber
Groeber, Dorothy Louise LATHAM Dorothy Louise Groeber, 89 of Estero, Fla., the beloved wife of Eugene F. Groeber., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at her son's home in Latham with her family by her side. Born in Delmar on January 16, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Gladys (Vincent) Griffin. Dorothy and Gene were married in 1951 and enjoyed 69 years together. Dorothy worked as a food demonstrator for the Price Chopper Corporation in Schenectady. She loved to travel with Gene and friends and also enjoyed gardening and sewing. Dorothy was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Loudonville Garden Club; she was an Ambassador of Life and a member of the Par-Nil Social Club. In addition to her beloved Gene, Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Kelley Couillard and Gregg Groeber; her adoring grandchildren, Jason Sgroi, Michael Sgroi, Marissa Sgroi-Vekasy, Sally Couillard, Genie Couillard- Clarke and Tyler Groeber; her nine great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Linda DeMichelle, Ronald (Laurel) Griffin and Nancy Dushane. Dorothy was predeceased by her daughter Kim Sgroi. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Layla Case for the excellent care that she gave to Dorothy. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, October 25, at 4 p.m. with Reverend Nick TeBordo officiating at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, October 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, Latham. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required inside the funeral home and social distancing guidelines will need to be followed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the Community Hospice of Albany, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
