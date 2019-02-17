Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Berrier, Dorothy Lyon THE VILLAGES, Fla. Dorothy Lyon Berrier, 78, of The Villages, passed away on February 10, 2019, peacefully at home. She was the wife of James D. Berrier for 58 years. Dorothy was born in Harrisburg, Pa., a daughter of the late John Lyon and Mary Jean Lyon. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and educator. She graduated from Marjorie Webster College in Maryland and taught physical education at Doane Stuart School in Albany. Dorothy and James are Charter members of Hope Lutheran Church in the Villages. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Puc Puggy Chapter. She survived a debilitating stroke at 46 years of age and fought valiantly to be in our lives for the next 32 years. She was an inspiration and role model on how to handle adversity and appreciate the simple joys of life. She will always be remembered for her smile that brightened her surroundings. Dorothy is survived by her husband, James; and daughters, Dorothy, Jamie (David Steck), Penny, and Allison. She has five grandchildren, Kaylee, James, Helena, Cameron and Gracie. She leaves behind sisters, Molly Protheroe of Helena, Mont. and Frances Fannell of Ormond Beach, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Red Cross would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be left at







Berrier, Dorothy Lyon THE VILLAGES, Fla. Dorothy Lyon Berrier, 78, of The Villages, passed away on February 10, 2019, peacefully at home. She was the wife of James D. Berrier for 58 years. Dorothy was born in Harrisburg, Pa., a daughter of the late John Lyon and Mary Jean Lyon. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and educator. She graduated from Marjorie Webster College in Maryland and taught physical education at Doane Stuart School in Albany. Dorothy and James are Charter members of Hope Lutheran Church in the Villages. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Puc Puggy Chapter. She survived a debilitating stroke at 46 years of age and fought valiantly to be in our lives for the next 32 years. She was an inspiration and role model on how to handle adversity and appreciate the simple joys of life. She will always be remembered for her smile that brightened her surroundings. Dorothy is survived by her husband, James; and daughters, Dorothy, Jamie (David Steck), Penny, and Allison. She has five grandchildren, Kaylee, James, Helena, Cameron and Gracie. She leaves behind sisters, Molly Protheroe of Helena, Mont. and Frances Fannell of Ormond Beach, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Red Cross would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close