Buchanan, Dorothy M. DERRY, N.H. Dorothy M. (MacKay) Buchanan of Derry and former longtime resident of Cambridge, went home to be with her Savior on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was 89 years of age. Dorothy was born on July 20, 1929, in Lynn, Mass. to James and Lydia Trenholm MacKay. She was married to her husband, William H. Buchanan, and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary a few months before the Lord called William home on January 9, 2014. Dorothy is survived by her son, Bruce Buchanan (Patty) of Cortland; her daughter, Bonnie Heather Brunson (Allen) of Derry; her seven grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters; and by her sister, Marlene (Don) MacLeod of Alpharetta, Ga. Dorothy lived in Delmar for many years and was active in the Bethlehem Community Church. After her children were grown, she returned to work in the Employee Benefits Department of Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna. Family and friends may gather to honor and remember Dorothy for a graveside service on Tuesday, April 30, at 11 a.m. in The Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, 670 Baker Street, West Roxbury, Mass. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the youth camp, The Wilds of New England, 1181 Deering Center Road, Deering, NH, 03244. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton, Mass. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2019