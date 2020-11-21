Burdick, Dorothy M. DeWolf POESTENKILL Dorothy M. DeWolf Burdick, 78 of Plank Road, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Frank DeWolf Sr. and Dorothy Teal DeWolf, and wife for 42 years of George E. Burdick. She resided most of her life in Poestenkill and attended Troy High School. Dorothy was a sales associate for Walmart for 15 years, retiring 10 years ago. She loved NASCAR and her favorite driver # 48 Jimmie Johnson and enjoyed gambling and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors in addition to her husband include her children, Timothy (Cecile) Sehn, Pittstown, Frank Sehn, Coxsackie, Cynthia (Rick) Langenbach, Poestenkill, Tina (Michael) Piterniak, Wynantskill, Jodi Abbott, Wynantskill, Charles Burdick, Petersburgh and Joseph (Gina) Burdick, Castleton; a brother, Frank (Ann) DeWolf Jr., Brunswick; a sister, Barbara (Gary) White, Schaghticoke; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, PeeWee. She was predeceased by a sister, Carol DeWolf. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. with a private family funeral service to follow. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Dorothy M. Burdick to the American Cancer Society
, One Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com
.