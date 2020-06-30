Dorothy M. Hoffman
Hoffman, Dorothy M. COLONIE Dorothy M. Hoffman, 93, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on June 27, 2020. To know Dorothy was to know her love of birds, to enjoy her humor, to feel blessed by her caring ways and know that you were loved. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, William Hoffman, who passed in 2005. She is survived by her children, William (Jenny Winters, who passed away May 28, 2020) Hoffman Jr., Patricia (Cliff) Dudley, Sandra (John) White and Sharon (John) Douglas; her four grandchildren, Jeremy (Laura) Dudley, Julie (Brian) McMullen, Brandon Dudley and Christopher (fiancee Kailyn Sisco) White; and two great-grandchildren, Jayla and Jordan Dudley. A very special "Thank You!" to Darren and Colleen of The Community Hospice for all of their love and compassion as they cared for Dorothy. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private, concluded with interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Griswold Funeral Home
1867 State Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-6188
