Jones, Dorothy M. VOORHEESVILLE Dorothy M. Jones, 88, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. She was born on June 9, 1931, daughter of the late Walter and Marie Hoffman of Hampton Manor, N.Y. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed baking and everyone always looked forward to her cinnamon rolls and banana bread. She cared deeply for her family and they will cherish many fond memories of her. Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband John M. Jones. She is survived by her children, Nancy Jeram (James), John W. Jones, Diane Schipano, and Paul Jones (Tanzy); grandchildren, Kelly Mullen (Justin), Beth Lojewski (Adam), Tracy Colangione (Raphael), Lisa Hurley (Brett), Shawn Jones (Brittany), and Pat Jones (Denise); great-grandchildren, Natalie, Abby, Juliet, Anna, Jeffrey, Connor, and Trey; siblings, Grace Boel, and Janet Laverty; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the /, P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA, 02241-7005. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020