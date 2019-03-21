Perrott, Dorothy M. GUILDERLAND Dorothy Mariam Perrott, 89, of Guilderland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born in Amsterdam and was the daughter of the late John and Frances Blaum. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Joseph and her son, Daniel Perrott. She is the beloved mother of John (Lenore) Perrott, Anne (Ken) Leicht, Mary Perrott (late Larry Davis), Caroline (John) Rusinovich, Martine Perrott (William Miller), and William "Chico" Perrott. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Dorothy's family on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will be Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5148 Western Turnpike, Guilderland. Interment will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions may be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 in memory of Dorothy M. Perrott. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
