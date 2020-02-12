|
|
Ropitzky, Dorothy M. COHOES Dorothy M. Ropitzky, 92, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Filak. Dorothy graduated from Cohoes High School and business school and went on to reside in Clifton Park where she raised her family of four. She worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation & Finance until her retirement in 1986. She was also a former communicant of St. Peter & St. Paul's Ukrainian Catholic Church and a member of the Women's Home Bureau. Dorothy loved her family and her home which was always open to family and friends alike. Some of her finest memories were spent in the sun on the shores of Lake George camping with her family at Hearthstone State Park. She enjoyed knitting and sewing, cooking, baking and skiing with her family at Willard Mountain. Always young at heart with a great sense of humor, she had a true zest for life. She was the loving mother of Suzanne Ropitzky (Kevin) of Georgetown, Ontario, Kathleen Lemma (Nick) of Hague, Donna MacDonald (Tom) of Crestwood, Ky. and James Ropitzky (Tracey) of Burnt Hills; the sister of Mary Karafanda of Latham; and grandmother of Carson, Matthew (deceased), Justin (Tori), Jillian, Evan, Maia, Gabrielle, David, Andrew, Michael, Abigail, James Morgan, Autumn, Larissa and Matthew. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Peter, Pauline, Anna, Julia, John, Joseph and William. Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 15, at 9:30 a.m. from the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 10 a.m. in St. Peter & St. Paul's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Cohoes where a memorial Mass will be celebrated. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. A Panakhyda service will be held at 5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020