Williams, Dorothy M. SELKIRK Dorothy M. Williams, at the age of 97 years, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on July 7, 2019, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, in Delmar. Dorothy, was predeceased by her loving husband Arthur G. Williams; parents, Eugene and Elsie Marhoefer; and her sister Edith (Albert Jr.) Lehmann. She leaves her loving children, John "Jack" (Ellen) Williams, Dr. Robert Williams and June (Michael) Zych; grandchildren, Patrick Williams, Christopher (Christine) Williams, Shannon (Robert) Gage, Jennifer Williams (Bradley VanKeuren), Kristina (Aaron) Kemmer, Stephanie (Jason) Bruhn, Kathryn (Sean) Capasso; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. As a lifelong resident of Selkirk, Dot served as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Selkirk Fire Department #1 for over 50 years. She was also a member of the First Reformed Church of Bethlehem. Dot graduated from Albany High School in 1940. She was employed during World War II at Eastern Tablet Company and later employed at Three Farms Dairy and R-C-S School District.She was an avid bowler, card player and loved to read. The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Good Samaritan Nursing Home who took care of her for four years, especially her best friend Robin. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider donations be made to the Ladies Auxiliary, Selkirk Fire Co. No. 1, 126 Maple Ave., Selkirk, NY, 12158.







Williams, Dorothy M. SELKIRK Dorothy M. Williams, at the age of 97 years, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on July 7, 2019, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, in Delmar. Dorothy, was predeceased by her loving husband Arthur G. Williams; parents, Eugene and Elsie Marhoefer; and her sister Edith (Albert Jr.) Lehmann. She leaves her loving children, John "Jack" (Ellen) Williams, Dr. Robert Williams and June (Michael) Zych; grandchildren, Patrick Williams, Christopher (Christine) Williams, Shannon (Robert) Gage, Jennifer Williams (Bradley VanKeuren), Kristina (Aaron) Kemmer, Stephanie (Jason) Bruhn, Kathryn (Sean) Capasso; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. As a lifelong resident of Selkirk, Dot served as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Selkirk Fire Department #1 for over 50 years. She was also a member of the First Reformed Church of Bethlehem. Dot graduated from Albany High School in 1940. She was employed during World War II at Eastern Tablet Company and later employed at Three Farms Dairy and R-C-S School District.She was an avid bowler, card player and loved to read. The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Good Samaritan Nursing Home who took care of her for four years, especially her best friend Robin. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider donations be made to the Ladies Auxiliary, Selkirk Fire Co. No. 1, 126 Maple Ave., Selkirk, NY, 12158. Published in Albany Times Union on July 9, 2019

