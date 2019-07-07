Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Mayback Ryan. View Sign Service Information Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc 9 Voorheesville Ave Voorheesville , NY 12186 (518)-765-3633 Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Matthew's Church 25 Mountainview St. Voorheesville , NY View Map Calling hours 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM St. Matthew's Church 25 Mountainview St. Voorheesville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan, Dorothy Mayback VOORHEESVILLE Dorothy Mayback Ryan passed away on July 4, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Dorothy, or Dottie as she was known to many, was born in Batavia, daughter of the late Ellsworth and Francis Mayback. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Harold; her loving husband of 48 years, James J. Ryan Sr.; and her son James J. Ryan Jr. (Theresa). Dorothy is survived by her children, Michael Ryan (Claudia) of Massachusetts, Mary Farley (Bill) of Binghamton, Anne Hartis (David) of South Carolina, Kathleen Cootware (Donald) of North Carolina, Martin Ryan, and John Ryan (Laura) of Binghamton; her brother Ronald Mayback (Barbara) of Churchville; grandchildren, Patrick, Kelly, Nathaniel, Stephanie, Ethan, Shawn, Trevor, Devin, Patrick, Meghann, Kristen, Brittany, Matthew, Cailin, Joshua, Rachel and Rebecca; and 28 great-grandchildren; in addition to many nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to count. After completing a degree at Buffalo State University, Dorothy taught in the Theresa and Broadalbin school districts. She married the love of her life with whom she settled in Voorheesville and raised seven children. Later, Dorothy worked in multiple community medical offices as an office manager. After the loss of her beloved husband, Dorothy was involved in community groups such as the Happy Wanderers and Red Hatters and was a snowbird for years in Bradenton, Fla. Dorothy will be remembered for her love of family, her positive outlook on life, and her quick wit. The family would like to recognize the caring staff at St. Peter's with a special thanks to Ann Marie Truppi and Sister Mary Bruce. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, July 12, from 9:30 a.m. in St. Matthew's Church, 25 Mountainview St., Voorheesville. A Catholic Mass will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont. Contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 301 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208.







Ryan, Dorothy Mayback VOORHEESVILLE Dorothy Mayback Ryan passed away on July 4, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Dorothy, or Dottie as she was known to many, was born in Batavia, daughter of the late Ellsworth and Francis Mayback. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Harold; her loving husband of 48 years, James J. Ryan Sr.; and her son James J. Ryan Jr. (Theresa). Dorothy is survived by her children, Michael Ryan (Claudia) of Massachusetts, Mary Farley (Bill) of Binghamton, Anne Hartis (David) of South Carolina, Kathleen Cootware (Donald) of North Carolina, Martin Ryan, and John Ryan (Laura) of Binghamton; her brother Ronald Mayback (Barbara) of Churchville; grandchildren, Patrick, Kelly, Nathaniel, Stephanie, Ethan, Shawn, Trevor, Devin, Patrick, Meghann, Kristen, Brittany, Matthew, Cailin, Joshua, Rachel and Rebecca; and 28 great-grandchildren; in addition to many nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to count. After completing a degree at Buffalo State University, Dorothy taught in the Theresa and Broadalbin school districts. She married the love of her life with whom she settled in Voorheesville and raised seven children. Later, Dorothy worked in multiple community medical offices as an office manager. After the loss of her beloved husband, Dorothy was involved in community groups such as the Happy Wanderers and Red Hatters and was a snowbird for years in Bradenton, Fla. Dorothy will be remembered for her love of family, her positive outlook on life, and her quick wit. The family would like to recognize the caring staff at St. Peter's with a special thanks to Ann Marie Truppi and Sister Mary Bruce. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, July 12, from 9:30 a.m. in St. Matthew's Church, 25 Mountainview St., Voorheesville. A Catholic Mass will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont. Contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 301 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208. reillyandson.com Published in Albany Times Union from July 7 to July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close