Meighan, Dorothy SCHENECTADY Dorothy Meighan, 92, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home. Born in Troy, she was a registered nurse in Cohoes for many years before retiring. Wife of the late Joseph Meighan, Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Susan Meighan of Schenectady; and her beloved dog and best friend Trixie. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Calling hours on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to donate.lovetotherescue.org You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 16, 2019