Dorothy Mikhitarian Donelian

Donelian, Dorothy Mikhitarian TROY Dorothy Mikhitarian Donelian, 91, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Harry Mikhitarian and Mary Bezjian Mikhitarian. She had resided in Troy all her life and was a 1947 graduate of Troy High School. Dorothy was a secretary for the Troy City School Board for 12 years, retiring in 1986. She was an avid bowler, golfer and enjoyed the racino. Survivors include a daughter, Marilynn 'Lynn' Eckert, Malta; a son, Robert Donelian, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; a grandson, Jeffrey (Aleysha) Eckert; a great-granddaughter, Zoe Eckert; two sisters, Eliza Wronowski, Wynantskill and Mary Bernstein, Troy; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her four brothers, Charles, Albert, Jack and Harry Mikhitarian. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Dorothy Donelian to the 4 Atrium Dr #100 Albany, NY 12205. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2020
