Mortenson, Dorothy LOUDONVILLE Dorothy Mortenson died peacefully on January 12, 2020. She was born in 1925 in Tomhannock, N.Y. to Samuel and Mary Hamilton. She first worked upon graduation at Behr Manning Co. in Watervliet making aircraft parts during the war years. After the war, she stayed employed working in their sandpaper division eventually becoming a departmental secretary. In 1949 she married Kenneth Mortenson. They lived in Troy and later in the Town of Brunswick while he completed his education at R.P.I. and she continued to work. She left the job market to raise two sons, David and Timothy while living in Latham and Lexington, Mass. She later returned to outside work joining the OBGYN practice of Tomlinson and Marshall in Troy as a part-time office worker for a number of years. Dorothy was a committed volunteer working primarily in hospitals wherever she resided - Lexington, Mass., River Vale, N.J., and Loudonville. In particular she served in the Albany Memorial Hospital for over 32 years at the information desk, transportation, and gift shop. She was also an active member of the Auxiliary. Her greatest love outside of her family was gardening. Her flower gardens were appreciated by neighbors and friends alike for many, many years. She was particularly active in the Blue Creek Garden Club of Loudonville having served as its president for a number of terms. This club was particularly active with the Town Hall flower beds, the herb garden, and house decorations of the town's Pruyn House. Her enthusiasm for gardening inspired many friends and both sons. She also enjoyed her bowling leagues, her many travels and reading. She was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church, involved with the UWM and many fund raising activities. Her one vice was garage sales, bringing home many "treasures" to fill the house. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years Kenneth; and both sons, David of Albany and Timothy and his wife Kathleen of Dallas, Texas. She was blessed with three granddaughters, Lisa Mortenson, Emily (Peter) De Frank and Laura (Tiernan) O'Malley; and three great-grandchildren, Sienna and Alex De Frank and Roisin O'Malley. A brief visiting period will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral home service at 1 p.m. by Reverend Gordon Drake at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham, followed by a private burial in Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 15 Ridge Place, Latham, NY, 12110 and the Pruyn House, 207 Old Niskayuna Road, Latham, NY, 12110. For directions, information, to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 14, 2020