Requate, Dorothy P. VALLEY FALLS Dorothy "Dottie" Requate, died peacefully at home on Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lansingburgh on March 28, 1933, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Donald (Bremy) and Lena (Hansen) Brenenstuhl; sister to the late Alfred Brenenstuhl; and for over 50 years, the loving wife of the late, Henry "Jim" C. Requate. Jim and Dottie were married in the Melrose United Methodist Church on September 25, 1954. Dottie graduated from Lansingburgh Hill School and the Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing (1953). Early in her career, she was employed at Wiley Brothers, then worked for many years at Samaritan Hospital and later at the doctor's office of Tomlinson and Marshall. In 1955, Dottie and Henry bought a 453-acre farm in Valley Falls. With 28 Registered Holsteins - Dottie and Jim, began farming on the dale between the hills, and Dothedale Farms was created. A beautiful multi-year Dairy of Distinction Farm, nestled on Requate Road, with picturesque scenery and incredible farmland. In addition, to doing all of the farm accounting and bookkeeping, Dottie was in charge of feeding and graining the animals. She and Henry had an incredible partnership and were blessed with two children, Donald (1956-1970) and Daniel. Dottie was dedicated to her family, the farm and the community. Dottie was the leader of the Valley Falls 4-H Club for 12 years, volunteered for the Johnsonville Fire Department and Rescue Squad, and was the Hoosic Valley School District nurse for 13 years, where many young injuries were healed by a true angel. Dottie was a member of the Red Hat Society, Tri-County Holstein Club, the Christ Methodist Church in Johnsonville and the Women's Club. She was on the board of directors for the American Cancer Society, Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Pittstown Town Planning Board, and the Schaghticoke Fair for 10 years where she was awarded and recognized as an honorary director. In addition, Dottie served as secretary for the cattle superintendent of the Schaghticoke Fair for over 40 years. You could always find her in the show ring, Barn 1, or volunteering in the church food both. Dottie enjoyed traveling, cruises, fall trips to Maine with her family, and Broadway shows in New York City at Christmas time. She never missed a family member or friend's birthday or anniversary. She would visit shut ins and dedicate her time to those in need. Dottie was famous for her incredible cooking and baking. She loved her blueberries, hosting large family get togethers, volunteering, sewing, crocheting, as well as gardening. Dottie is survived by her son Daniel Requate and (Beth Becker); and her two grandchildren, that she adored and loved watching grow up, Christopher D. and Daniella J. Requate of Valley Falls. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a future date to be determined. At the request of the family, donations may be made in her memory to the Valley Falls Library, P.O. Box 296, Valley Falls, NY, 12185. Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 New York Route 7, Raymertown.







