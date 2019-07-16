Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy "Dotty" Parente. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Church 607 Central Ave. Albany , NY View Map Committal Following Services Albany Rural Cemetery (South Gate Entrance) Send Flowers Obituary

Parente, Dorothy "Dotty" LOUDONVILLE Dorothy "Dotty" Jean Cervo Parente, 89 of Loudonville, entered into eternal life with her family at her side on Monday, July 15, 2019, at home. Born in Rome, N.Y. on September 14, 1929, she was the cherished daughter of John and Agnes Ekl Cervo. Dorothy attended Rome City Schools and graduated from the Rome Free Academy in 1947. After graduation, Dotty attended Faxton St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing, while lovingly caring for special needs children at the Rome State School. During World War II, Dorothy lost her oldest brother, Pvt. Joseph Cervo of the 101st Airborne Division in the Liberation of Holland's Operation Market Garden. As a Gold Star Family, Dotty together with her mother Agnes attended numerous veterans functions representing her fallen brother Joe. It was at such an event, she met the evenings' keynote speaker and soon to be her husband, Donato "Dan" Parente. The two of them represented America's Greatest Generation. Dotty was a homemaker and wonderful mother, and she worked hard to make home and family in ways that transcended the boundaries of brick and mortar. Dorothy kept a clean house, and filled it with music, singing, beautiful sculpture, fantastic meals, splendid Christmas decorations and being the best possible mother to her children - all while working a full-time job outside the home. She taught her family by example the need to work hard, and how to stretch a dollar, but most importantly to never give up. Dorothy worked many jobs over the years, including Norton Company, J. deBeer and Son and Albany County Nursing Home. Dorothy's tenderheartedness never turned away a stray soul in need be it human or animal always allowing room for more; always lending an ear or helping friends and family. Her wisdom and good sense will always be cherished and remembered. Dotty's greatest joys came later in life as she gleefully embraced the title of Grandmother, thoroughly enjoying, loving, and spoiling all four grandbabies. Dorothy's family dinners were bountiful and legendary, as the kitchen was the place she enjoyed the most. Her hands were gifted, whether it be making Tiramisu, crocheting beautiful blankets or cradling a baby. She always had fun on April Fool's Day, loved a good game of badminton or bocce, and was always ready to take her grandchildren for ice cream, car picnics, and adventure. She went without most of life's advantages and pleasures so her children could have more than she did; she was not born into a life of privilege, she only drove one new car in her life, and never owned an expensive wardrobe or ate at fine restaurants. She was not able to keep up with the newest gadgets or trends, and at first cable T.V. was a luxury for her and her family. But in all the other ways... all the ways that were important, she was a rich woman, and given the greatest gift of all, the title "mother." Dorothy was the wife of the late Donato Daniel Parente; beloved mother of MariAgnes Parente Malkonian, Danielle Leach (John), David Agostino Parente (Kristin McVeigh), Frank J. Parente (Laura) and her late infant son Agostino Parente; cherished and beloved grandmother of Frankie Joe Parente, Anthony David Parente, Kyla Marie Parente, and Eva Christine Parente; sister of the late Pvt. Joseph Cervo, Carmen Cervo, and Marion Kelley; daughter-in-law of the late Agostino and Maria Zanonni Parente; dear family friend of the McVeigh family and the late brothers, Gulley, Jim and Tony. Dorothy is also survived by nieces and nephews, especially Mickey Kelley (Rebecca). Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Dorothy's family on Thursday, July 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Friday, July 19, at 9 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. The Rite of Committal will be held in the Albany Rural Cemetery (South Gate Entrance) immediately following the Mass. Understanding that when a death occurs, we often express ourselves by supporting a good cause in the community. The Parente family suggests the New York State Funeral Directors Association Tribute Foundation, 1 S. Family Drive, Albany, NY, 12205, or the Food Pantry at Blessed Sacrament Church, or The Community Hospice. And May flights of Angels Sing Thee Into Thy Heaven Pax Vobiscum To leave a message for the family, please visit











Parente, Dorothy "Dotty" LOUDONVILLE Dorothy "Dotty" Jean Cervo Parente, 89 of Loudonville, entered into eternal life with her family at her side on Monday, July 15, 2019, at home. Born in Rome, N.Y. on September 14, 1929, she was the cherished daughter of John and Agnes Ekl Cervo. Dorothy attended Rome City Schools and graduated from the Rome Free Academy in 1947. After graduation, Dotty attended Faxton St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing, while lovingly caring for special needs children at the Rome State School. During World War II, Dorothy lost her oldest brother, Pvt. Joseph Cervo of the 101st Airborne Division in the Liberation of Holland's Operation Market Garden. As a Gold Star Family, Dotty together with her mother Agnes attended numerous veterans functions representing her fallen brother Joe. It was at such an event, she met the evenings' keynote speaker and soon to be her husband, Donato "Dan" Parente. The two of them represented America's Greatest Generation. Dotty was a homemaker and wonderful mother, and she worked hard to make home and family in ways that transcended the boundaries of brick and mortar. Dorothy kept a clean house, and filled it with music, singing, beautiful sculpture, fantastic meals, splendid Christmas decorations and being the best possible mother to her children - all while working a full-time job outside the home. She taught her family by example the need to work hard, and how to stretch a dollar, but most importantly to never give up. Dorothy worked many jobs over the years, including Norton Company, J. deBeer and Son and Albany County Nursing Home. Dorothy's tenderheartedness never turned away a stray soul in need be it human or animal always allowing room for more; always lending an ear or helping friends and family. Her wisdom and good sense will always be cherished and remembered. Dotty's greatest joys came later in life as she gleefully embraced the title of Grandmother, thoroughly enjoying, loving, and spoiling all four grandbabies. Dorothy's family dinners were bountiful and legendary, as the kitchen was the place she enjoyed the most. Her hands were gifted, whether it be making Tiramisu, crocheting beautiful blankets or cradling a baby. She always had fun on April Fool's Day, loved a good game of badminton or bocce, and was always ready to take her grandchildren for ice cream, car picnics, and adventure. She went without most of life's advantages and pleasures so her children could have more than she did; she was not born into a life of privilege, she only drove one new car in her life, and never owned an expensive wardrobe or ate at fine restaurants. She was not able to keep up with the newest gadgets or trends, and at first cable T.V. was a luxury for her and her family. But in all the other ways... all the ways that were important, she was a rich woman, and given the greatest gift of all, the title "mother." Dorothy was the wife of the late Donato Daniel Parente; beloved mother of MariAgnes Parente Malkonian, Danielle Leach (John), David Agostino Parente (Kristin McVeigh), Frank J. Parente (Laura) and her late infant son Agostino Parente; cherished and beloved grandmother of Frankie Joe Parente, Anthony David Parente, Kyla Marie Parente, and Eva Christine Parente; sister of the late Pvt. Joseph Cervo, Carmen Cervo, and Marion Kelley; daughter-in-law of the late Agostino and Maria Zanonni Parente; dear family friend of the McVeigh family and the late brothers, Gulley, Jim and Tony. Dorothy is also survived by nieces and nephews, especially Mickey Kelley (Rebecca). Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Dorothy's family on Thursday, July 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Friday, July 19, at 9 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. The Rite of Committal will be held in the Albany Rural Cemetery (South Gate Entrance) immediately following the Mass. Understanding that when a death occurs, we often express ourselves by supporting a good cause in the community. The Parente family suggests the New York State Funeral Directors Association Tribute Foundation, 1 S. Family Drive, Albany, NY, 12205, or the Food Pantry at Blessed Sacrament Church, or The Community Hospice. And May flights of Angels Sing Thee Into Thy Heaven Pax Vobiscum To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union from July 16 to July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close