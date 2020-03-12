RESTIFO Dorothy Happy 96th Birthday to my beautiful bride! All the grandchildren and great-grandchildren ask after and miss you. I spend my weekends visiting with them and going to soccer games and birthday parties. Wishing you were here to enjoy them with me. You would be proud! I'm being kept busy and well taken care of by Patty and Joanne. My memories of you keep me warm and I am reminded of you in all that I do every day. Our friends from St. John's reminisce and tell stories of our times together. "A bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck" Love Always and Miss You All My Love, Phil
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2020