Dorothy S. Colbeth (1921 - 2020)
Colbeth, Dorothy S. DELMAR Dorothy S. Colbeth, 99, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Bethlehem Commons Care Center. Born in Rockland, Maine on March 5, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Raphael and Harriet Sherman. Dorothy served as regional director of Sears and Roebuck during the 1940's. She married Harold L. Colbeth, Jr. on December 28, 1948. He passed away on April 14, 1981. She is survived by their three children, Jeanne M., Harold III and Douglas P. Colbeth. A private burial was held in the Oakland Grove Cemetery, Bourne, Mass. applebeefuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 23, 2020
