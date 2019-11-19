|
|
Shenaur, Dorothy AMSTERDAM Dorothy I. Shenaur, 86 formerly of Schenectady, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Dorothy was born in Schenectady, the daughter of the late John and Hedwig (Dylong) Kadysiewski Grala and was a lifelong area resident. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Joseph A. Shenaur Jr. in 1998. She is survived by her daughters, Karen M. Cummings (Clyde Gridley) and Sandra A. St. John (Andrew); grandchildren, Brianna M. St. John (John McKee) and Iain A. St. John (Danielle Schimpf); sisters, Eleanor F. Roberts and Joan E. Kadysiewski; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 19, 2019