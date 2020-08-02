1/
Dorothy (Wasilenko) Shewczyk
Shewczyk, Dorothy (Wasilenko) MAPLEWOOD Dorothy (Wasilenko) Shewczyk, 97, wife of the late Alexander, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family, Diane (Greg) Rentz, Jack and Paul Shewczyk. She was the grandmother of Kristy, Drew, Andy, Joe, Jennifer and the late David. Also survived by seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews with Alan from Syracuse being special Her funeral services will be held at the Marra Funeral Home in Cohoes and due to COVID-19 precautions it will be for family only. Dorothy requests that in lieu of flowers donation's in her memory be made to St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church 67 Saratoga St. Cohoes NY 12047. Interment will be in St. Basil's Cemetery Maplewood.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
