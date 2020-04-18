Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hall & Higgins Funeral Home 457 New York Route 43 Stephentown , NY 12168 (518)-733-5362 Send Flowers Obituary

Stall, Dorothy NEW LEBANON Dorothy Irene Kraft Stall, 86, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center with her family at her side. She was born at home in Chatham on September 26, 1933, the daughter of the late Oscar and Dorothy Decker Kraft. Dorothy's mother died when she was seven, so she was raised by Olan and Helena Nutting in Chatham. Following her marriage in 1953 she moved with her husband Phineas to New Lebanon. She retired from the New Lebanon Central School District after 20 years as a custodian. Dorothy also did childcare for many years and was the nurturer for her family taking care of her husband and her son. Dorothy loved her family and enjoyed ceramics, cake decorating, holiday decorating, softball pitching and attending all of her grandchildren's functions. She was the wife of the late Phineas Harold Stall who died in 2017; beloved mother of Bruce (Adrienne) Reddy Stall of Pittsfield, Mass., Marcia (Ihor) Sowycz of New Lebanon, Richard (Kim) Stall of Canaan, Philip (Lynn) Stall of Niverville and the late David A. Stall; adored grandmother of Christopher, Nicholas, Darcy, Matthew, Jennifer, Jessica, Richard Jr., Marissa, Caitlyn, Joshua, Justin and the late Kyle Sowycz and Brian Bartlett; great-grandmother of Hayleigh Hadsell, Jackson and the triplets, Kennedy, Ava and Austin Calyer; sister of the late Oscar, Art, Richard "Dick," John and George Kraft, Caroline "Betty" Taylor and Mary Hayes. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private for the family only with burial in the Garfield Cemetery in Stephentown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Garfield Cemetery Association, c/o Sheryl Gallup, 453 Presbyterian Hill Road, Stephentown, NY, 12168 or to 2 Paws Up, P.O. Box 37790, Raleigh, NC, 27627 or







