Dorothy "Frankie" Thomas

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy "Frankie" Thomas.

Thomas, Dorothy "Frankie" SCHENECTADY Dorothy "Frankie" Thomas, 67 of Schenectady, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Ellis Hospital, surrounded by the love of her family. Viewing will be Wednesday, March 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. in Greater St. John's COGIC, 74 Fourth Ave., Albany. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery. Repass will be held at Friendship House, 955 State St., Schenectady. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com

logo
Funeral Home
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.