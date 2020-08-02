1/
Dorothy W. King
King, Dorothy W. NORTH GREENBUSH Dorothy Wreatha King, 98 of North Greenbush, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green, Cohoes. A celebration of life will be held in the Cathedral of All Saints, 62 S. Swan St., Albany, on Thursday, August 6, at 10 a.m. Friends may visit with family in the cathedral's St. John's Chapel from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Please follow C.D.C. COVID-19 and Diocesan protocol by wearing a mask, registering when entering the cathedral and use hand sanitizer after registering and prior to receiving communion. Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the Cathedral of All Saints, 62 S. Swan St., Albany, NY, 12210 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 2, 2020.
