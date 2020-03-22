|
King, Dorothy Wreatha NORTH GREENBUSH Dorothy Wreatha King, 98 of North Greenbush, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green, Cohoes. Dorothy was born on July 23, 1921, in Passaic, N.J., the daughter of the late George Brenner and Lillian Stetter Brenner. She spent most of her childhood in New Jersey, graduating from Battin High School, in Elizabeth, N.J. She received her degree from the New York Institute of Dietetics and worked at General Theological Seminary in New York City where she met her future husband, the Reverend Harold King. Once married, they moved to parishes in New Jersey and in 1951 moved to Rensselaer. Dorothy worked until her retirement in the business office of St. Agnes School (now the Doane Stuart School), and then part-time for the Albany-Colonie Chamber of Commerce for several years. She is survived by her children, Pamela LaCroix (Gerald, deceased) of Pownal, Vt., David (Denise) King of Sand Lake and Meredith (Stanley) Adler of North Greenbush; grandchildren, Aaron (Kim) Blakeman, Christy Blakeman, Tara (Richard) Rutland, Matthew King, and Kori (Mario) Tedesco; great-grandchildren, Samantha (Matthew) Fleming, Kara Blakeman, Isabella Diaz, Madelyn and Gavin Tedesco; great-great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Ryleigh Fleming; sister-in-law, Gertrude Kroll and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, the Reverend Harold King; grandson, Justin Adler; and great-grandson, Nathan Blakeman. The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to the staff of the Eddy Hawthorne Ridge, the Eddy Village Green and Community Hospice for their care, compassion and support given to our mother and grandmother. In deference to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the Cathedral of All Saints, 62 S. Swan St., Albany, NY, 12210 or to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205.
