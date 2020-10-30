1/1
Dorothy Zavisky
1925 - 2020
Zavisky, Dorothy WATERVLIET Dorothy Zavisky entered into eternal life, at the age of 95, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. Born in Watervliet on July 23, 1925, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Leo and Mary (Kopsa) Zavisky; and sister of the late Joseph Zavisky who was killed on January 1, 1945, at the Battle of the Bulge in World War II and Nicholas Zavisky who died on December 12, 2016. Dorothy was raised and educated in Watervliet and was a graduate of Watervliet High School. She furthered her education at the Albany Business College. She retired from the state of New York, following a 39-year career as a personnel clerk, with the departments of Civil Service and Commerce. Dorothy enjoyed traveling wherever anyone was willing to take her. She played bingo, enjoyed reading and loved her scratch off lottery tickets. She was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Watervliet and was a member of the parish's Our Mother of Perpetual Help Society. Dorothy's family would like to thank all who cared for and helped her enjoy her time over the past four years at the Eddy Terrace and the Eddy Village Green House 6. Dorothy is survived by her cousins, Barbara M. Zavisky and Michael P. Zavisky both of Watervliet and Ann Marie (Charles) Bauman of Getzville, N.Y. as well as cousins in Canada and the Ukraine. In keeping with the safety measures currently in place, funeral services for Dorothy will be held privately at the convenience of her immediate family. Interment will be held in Sts. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Waterford. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Society in care of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church or to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2410 - 4th Avenue, Watervliet, NY, 12189. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy for Dorothy's family.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
October 30, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
