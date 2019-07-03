Kennedy, Dorris G. ALBANY Dorris G. Kennedy, 89, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, peacefully in her sleep surrounded by the love of her children. Dorris is survived by her daughter, Laura Kennedy (Ron Hutchins) and son, Mark Kennedy (Ann Miller). In addition to being a loving mother, and grandmother to Andrew Kennedy, she had been a devoted wife to Robert Kennedy. She is also survived by her brothers, "Gabe" and "Joey"; her nieces, nephews, and wide circle of friends. Dorris was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Ida Gabriels; and her sister, "Tish." A very special thank you to the fifth floor A wing staff at the Teresian House for their loving and dedicated care in Dorris' final journey. The entire community-staff, volunteers, clergy, residents and residents' families at the Teresian House became extended family to Dorris and Laura. Dorris will be remembered for her beautiful infectious smile and the love she shared in every aspect of her life. She was a communicant of St. Vincent De Paul Church, 900 Madison Ave., Albany. Calling hours will be held in church on Friday, July 5, from 9 to 10 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 3, 2019