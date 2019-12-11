KENNEDY Dorris G. It is hard to believe that today is your first birthday in Heaven mama. I wish we were celebrating together with your favorites, angel food cake and ice cream. You are truly missed by everyone whose lives you touched. Your beautiful, contagious smile and happiness live on in my heart and in my memories. Not a second goes by that I don't miss you so very much. You are now my guardian angel and guiding light as I try to navigate through life without you. Happy Birthday my forever sunshine. All My Love, Laura Ann



