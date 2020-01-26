|
Hickok, Dorwin R. Jr. HALFMOON Dorwin R. Hickok Jr., 74 of Halfmoon, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born in Saratoga, he was the son of the late Dorwin and Elizabeth Green Hickok, Sr. Dorwin had worked as a security guard for the Federal Government at the Albany International Airport. He had previously worked at Ciba Geigy-Hercules Plant in Queensbury and the Boght Fire Department. He was the beloved husband of the late Norma A. Telefus Hickok; devoted father of Randy and Scott Hickok; brother of Leon Hickok and Mildred Feulner; grandfather of Dan, Henry and Dorothy Hickok and Katelyn (Hickok) Allen; great-grandfather of Elliott Allen. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 26, 2020