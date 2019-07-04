Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dottie (Shin) Gardner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gardner, Dottie (Shin) BRISTOL, R.I. Dottie (Shin) Gardner of Bristol, formerly of Latham, passed away peacefully at home on June 6, 2019. She was born on November 9, 1934, in Brooklyn to Frank and Julia (Dayka) Shin. She was married to her late husband Elbert for over 58 years. She is survived by her children: daughter, Susan Payne (and husband Alan) of East Patchogue, N.Y. and her son Steven Gardner (and wife Ann) of Bristol. She was grandmother (known affectionately as "Ba") to Ali Payne (and fiance Matt Fagenbaum) and Hayley Dugan (and husband Jeff) both from Fairport, N.Y., as well as Matthew and Julia Gardner (and Jacob Bodah) from Bristol. She proudly went from grand to great with the birth of great-granddaughter Madison Jayne Dugan in May. She is survived by her brother, Stephen Shin (and wife Judy) of Lake Placid, Fla. She has been reunited with her sisters Annie and Gertrude and her brother Frank. Dottie graduated from Oswego State University with a degree in education and taught in Tennessee, Japan, and Pennsylvania before moving to Latham to settle and raise her family. She resided in Latham for over 40 years, working as an elementary school teacher in the North Colonie school district until her retirement in 1989. She was well loved by her neighbors and respected by her students, many of whom reached out to her later in life to thank her for her patience and persistence in encouraging them to always try their hardest to be the best. In 2007, she and her husband moved to Bristol where their son Steven built a house for them so they could be closer to family. She and Elbert shared the same passion for spending time with their family and welcoming visitors. Their new house often bustled with activity as many gathered for visits. Dottie was also an avid reader who enjoyed crafting with yarn, writing letters and conversing with her friends. Services were private. Donations may be made in her name to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, Rhode Island, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI, 02904 or



