Burr, Douglas EASTON Douglas Gordon Burr, 80 of Easton, N.Y., passed away peacefully in Glens Falls Hospital on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, after a brief illness. Doug was born in Binghamton, N.Y. on April 18, 1939, to Gordon and Dorothy Burr. He was raised in Chenango Bridge, N.Y., and grew up playing baseball and fly fishing. After graduating high school in 1957, he attended the State University of New York at Albany where he met his beloved wife of 51 years, Joanne. He graduated Albany with a bachelor's degree in chemistry in 1961, and later returned for a master's degree. After college, he taught high school science, and coached the high school baseball team, in Hancock, N.Y. In 1970, he moved to Easton and worked as an analytical chemist for General Electric in Waterford, where his research was included in multiple patents. Upon moving to Easton, he served the community as a volunteer in the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad. He later taught chemistry at Union College, and worked for the New York State Retirement System. Doug will be remembered fondly for his constant enthusiasm for teaching and mentoring others; exemplified through coaching little league baseball, and working as a Boy Scout leader. In his younger days, he enjoyed a number of hobbies including, woodworking, photography and singing in a Barbershop Quartet. In his later years, he enjoyed spending leisure time with family and friends, avidly reading spy novels, watching sports, and dining out. He was preceded in death by his wife in 2012. His son Andrew of Alexandria, Va., survives him. Visitation will be held at Flynn Brothers Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. A service will follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad. Online remembrances may be made at



