Hanks, Douglas C. Sr. RENSSELAER Douglas C. Hanks Sr., 63 of Rensselaer, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, peacefully at his home in Rensselaer. Douglas was born on May 12, 1957, in Albany, the son of the late Robert and Lois (Wilson) Hanks. Doug worked as an insulator and painter for Southern Tier Insulation for many years before they closed. Survivors include his wife, Sue (Wells) Hanks; his six children, Ronald Morrison, Tina (Tom) Morrison, Michael (Kim) Morrison, Lois (Turk) Moore, Douglas (Amanda) Hanks Jr. and Nicholas Hanks Sr. He was the proud grandfather of Katie, Renee, Crystal, Michael, Alyssa, Joshua, Jeremy, Jayden, Justin, Dylan, T'kejah, Michael Jr. Joseph, Barry (Jess), Thomas, Raelynn, Marty III, Tyler, Connor, Kayden, Olivia, Caleb, Nicholas Jr. Brother of Nancy, Arla (Joseph), Susan (Ronald Sr.), Linda (Pete), Patricia (James), and Marianne (Raymond). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews as well as several great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc. Friends and family are also invited to attend his funeral on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with burial following in the Bloomingrove Cemetery. COVID-19 protocols will be in place and masks must be worn. For those who wish, the Zoom simulcast will be available through this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81148014684
. Condolences may be made at www.wjrockefeller.com