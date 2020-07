Endicott, Douglas COLONIE Douglas Endicott, 73 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Douglas was formerly employed by G.E. and was an Eagle Scout and excelled at track and swimming in high school. He was predeceased by his fiancee Barbara Crystal. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Maplewood Cemetery in Saratoga. Relatives and friends are invited.