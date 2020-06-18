Schoonmaker, Douglas G. WATERVLIET Douglas G. Schoonmaker, 68, died peacefully Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his loving family surrounding him. He was born in Troy on August 19, 1951, the son of the late Douglas F. and Jean Crapo Schoonmaker. Doug was a lifelong resident of Watervliet. Growing up in Port Schuyler, he came from a family of excellent bowlers who spent their Saturdays at Thorne's Colony Recreation. Doug excelled in in the Watervliet Little League and was named to the All-Star team; he was known for being a ferocious home run hitter and a great catcher throughout his baseball career. He was a 1969 graduate of Watervliet High School and was named the school's first Athlete of the Year excelling in baseball, basketball and football. He was named to the Troy Record 1968 All-City Football Team as an offensive end after playing only one year of varsity football. Doug later played baseball at Hudson Valley Community College under Coach John Pastore where they went 24-1 and played in the National Junior College World Series in Colorado. He also played baseball in college in Nebraska and at Brockport State College. He later played in the Albany Twilight League. While his kids were growing up, he was the president of the Watervliet Little League, coached CYO basketball at St. Brigid's and was a basketball referee. He was a member of the Watervliet Lodge of Elks, and wintered in Palmetto, Fla. where he played golf and was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose. Doug was also a sports commentator on cable channel WVLT in Watervliet on Pete Passaretti's Spectator Sports along with co-host Mark Cady Sr. He later was a disc jockey on his own radio station, VLT Radio and was a huge Elvis Presley fan, known as "Delvis" to his family and friends. Doug was employed by Two Guys Department Store in Menands when he was younger and spent over 33 years employed by National Grid as a sub-station foreman before retiring in 2007. He was the beloved husband of 48 years of Deborah A. Matthews Schoonmaker whom he married on June 10, 1972, in St. Brigid's Church in Watervliet; devoted father of Janeen Schoonmaker (Tony) of Cohoes, Douglas G. Schoonmaker Jr. of Clifton Park, Matthew Schoonmaker of Watervliet and Amy (Scott) Wettig of Watervliet; proud grandfather of Christian and Emma Grimmick, Riley, Jack and Madeline Schoonmaker and Joseph Margiotta; the oldest brother of Robert (Mary) Schoonmaker of Watervliet, Debra Schoonmaker of Schenectady and Craig (Lynda) Schoonmaker of Scotia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet followed by the interment of his ashes in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Please follow social distancing protocol and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Suite 900, Rochester, NY, 14620 or to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 18, 2020.