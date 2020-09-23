1/1
Douglas Hilman Evans
Evans, Douglas Hilman COHOES Douglas Hilman Evans, 53 of Cohoes, entered into eternal life on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Born in Manistee, Mich. on August 29, 1967, he was the son of Hilman Evans and the late Marilyn (Darby) Evans. Doug graduated from Manistee High School in 1986 and Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich. in 1998 with a degree in professional golf management. He was the tournament director and assistant executive director for the Northeastern New York Section of the Professional Golfers of Association since 2004. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home on Friday, September 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. For complete obituary visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
