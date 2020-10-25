Depew, Douglas L. ALBANY Douglas L. Depew, 74, died peacefully at the home of his daughter surrounded by his loved ones, on October 22, 2020, at 9:15 p.m., after a long battle with cancer. Douglas was most recently employed by The Albany Housing Coalition Inc as a resident advisor at the Veterans Home in Albany. He lived at the Veterans Home and worked with his fellow military mates to ensure they were safe and well cared for. All of his life, he worked to care for people, especially children. He worked for Berkshire Farms center for Children and Families, Parsons Center for Children and Families, as well as Samaritan Shelters for 30 years as a case manager. Doug truly loved to help guide children to a better way in life. Douglas earned a A.A. in psychology from Columbia Greene Community College, as well as a B.A. in psychology from SUNY Albany. In addition to his dedication to his work, Doug was part of a large and loving family. When he wasn't working hard, he was enjoying the company of his siblings, his daughter and his grandchildren. The family Christmas party was particularly special to Doug and the entire family, as it was a simple time, of good times, smiles and an amazing amount of love. Douglas had a love of music of all kinds but partially classical his favorites being Chopin and Bach. He loved photography and was an avid golfer making a golf trip every year with family to North Carolina. However his passion for the past 17 years was his Navy reunions for the 65 Tigers. He helped to organize two reunions per year and had very close ties with his shipmates of the USS Forrestal, and the USS Kitty Hawk. Douglas served the U.S. Navy as Aviation maintenance management yeoman from 1969 to 1972 in the Vietnam War. He received several medals including the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation with Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal with Four Bronze Stars, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device. Douglas was extremely proud to have served his country and to have served with such amazing men and women. These shipmates were then and forever will be his family. No matter what Douglas came up against in his life, his moto was "this too shall pass" - as his daughter I can't count the number of times he spoke those words to me whenever I was faced with challenges in my life. Douglas has been the head of our family for 74 years. It hasn't always been smooth sailing but we are so blessed to have had him on our journey for love, guidance and understanding. He is survived by his daughter, Gina Depew (Will); his sisters, Patricia Lutzy (Doug), and Leslie Depew (Alice); his brothers, Robert Fitzwilliam, John Haley (Michelle), Prescott Haley, and Harold Folmsbee (Jaqueline); also, his three grandchildren, Wesley Kilmer (Megan), Bridget Kilmer (Charles) and Collin Wiltsie; as well as four great-grandchildren, Rose Buono, Ethan Kilmer, RaeLynn Kilmer and Greyson Stickles; his nephews, Jeffrey Van Blarcom (Amiee), and Greg Prindle (John); as well as his nieces, Sarah Bernas (Matt), Jillian Folmsbee, Gwen Folmsbee and Grace Folmsbee (Ashley). Douglas was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth F. Prescott and Kingdon G. Depew. It is with a broken heart we say goodbye to our father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. May he rest in peace until we are joined again by our lord in heaven. Services will be on Friday October 30, at 11 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuyville. A celebration of life gathering will follow from 2-6 p.m. at the home of his daughter, 116 Howard Hall Rd., Athens. Come share some food and lively stories about Doug. He will be forever in our hearts. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com