Ehrgood, Douglas L. WYNANTSKILL Douglas L. Ehrgood, 74, passed away on March 21, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Springfield, Mass., he was the son of the late Donald and Dorothy Forbes Ehrgood and the loving husband to Andrea Hanlon-Ehrgood. Douglas owned and operated the Wynantskill Service Center in Wynantskill for many years. Douglas was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill. He enjoyed playing golf, race cars, Lebanon Valley Speedway and drag racing. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, the New York Yankees, the New York Giants and the God Father Trilogy. He served as former president of the North Greenbush Kiwanis. In addition to his wife Andrea, he is survived by his children, Douglas (Jenny) Ehrgood of Wynantskill, Dionne Ehrgood of Port St. Lucie, Fla. and David (Jen) Ehrgood of New Paltz; his stepchildren, Trevor Hanlon of Wynantskill and Jamie (Pete) Farrell of Troy; his grandchildren, Alyssa Hitchcock, Stephen Warner and Emerson Farrell; his siblings, Diane (Hank) Kozak, M. Chris Guevin both of Westfield, Mass.; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Douglas was predeceased by his siblings, Donald Ehrgood Jr., Patricia Shaub and Carol Trudeau; his brothers-in-law, George Shaub and John "Sunshine" Trudeau. Family and friends may call and are invited on Wednesday March 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 28, at 11 a.m. at funeral home; burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Douglas may be made to NYOH at







294 Whiteview Road

Wynantskill , NY 12198

