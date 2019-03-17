Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Lee Pink. View Sign

Pink, Douglas Lee SCHUYLERVILLE Douglas Lee Pink, 78, born on August 19, 1940, passed away on March 8, 2019, peacefully with his loving wife Patricia by his side. Born in the Bronx to Reginald and Gladys Pink, Douglas was raised with a passion for motorcycle racing, winning countless trophies over the years. After proudly serving in the U.S. Army in the 1960s, he met the love of his life and had three wonderful children. In his later years, Douglas retired in upstate New York, becoming an accountant at Saratoga Tax and serving as the Water Commissioner in Schuylerville. He was an aficionado of American history, an avid fan of the Yankees, Giants, and NASCAR, as well as a lover of his nightly Martini. Douglas was a supportive father and husband, with an incredible work ethic and an abundance of patience, offering helpful advice and kindness whenever needed. He made a meaningful impact on everyone he knew and will be remembered for his love for his family, quick wit, and the thoughtfulness that he carried with him until the very end. Douglas is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Patricia Pink; his children, Roger (Lisa) Pink, Melissa (Martin) Flanders, and Rebecca Pink; his grandchildren, Kaylee DuFour, Martin Flanders Jr., and Annabelle and August Pink; his siblings, Donna Cefola and Rodney (Carol) Pink; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his stepmother Bernese; and his brother Donald. A memorial service for family and friends will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on April 24, at 11 a.m. For those who wish, donations to the Albany Stratton V.A. Medical Center, c/o Voluntary Services, in memory of Douglas L. Pink, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY, 12206 would be appreciated.











Pink, Douglas Lee SCHUYLERVILLE Douglas Lee Pink, 78, born on August 19, 1940, passed away on March 8, 2019, peacefully with his loving wife Patricia by his side. Born in the Bronx to Reginald and Gladys Pink, Douglas was raised with a passion for motorcycle racing, winning countless trophies over the years. After proudly serving in the U.S. Army in the 1960s, he met the love of his life and had three wonderful children. In his later years, Douglas retired in upstate New York, becoming an accountant at Saratoga Tax and serving as the Water Commissioner in Schuylerville. He was an aficionado of American history, an avid fan of the Yankees, Giants, and NASCAR, as well as a lover of his nightly Martini. Douglas was a supportive father and husband, with an incredible work ethic and an abundance of patience, offering helpful advice and kindness whenever needed. He made a meaningful impact on everyone he knew and will be remembered for his love for his family, quick wit, and the thoughtfulness that he carried with him until the very end. Douglas is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Patricia Pink; his children, Roger (Lisa) Pink, Melissa (Martin) Flanders, and Rebecca Pink; his grandchildren, Kaylee DuFour, Martin Flanders Jr., and Annabelle and August Pink; his siblings, Donna Cefola and Rodney (Carol) Pink; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his stepmother Bernese; and his brother Donald. A memorial service for family and friends will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on April 24, at 11 a.m. For those who wish, donations to the Albany Stratton V.A. Medical Center, c/o Voluntary Services, in memory of Douglas L. Pink, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY, 12206 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com Funeral Home Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc

9 Voorheesville Ave

Voorheesville , NY 12186

(518) 765-3633 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close