DeGraff, Douglas P. LATHAM Douglas P. DeGraff passed in peace on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the age of 71 at Absolut Care in Orchard Park, (Buffalo area). Doug was born in Troy, son of the late William A. and Ann O'Connell DeGraff. Douglas grew up in Troy, but later lived in East Greenbush, Niskayuna, and Latham. He attended Troy High School and entered the automotive business with enthusiasm where he remained for over 50 years. He worked in the industry as a mechanic, sales associate, sales manager, and a business owner (Capitol Hill Automotive, Kimberly Motorcar). In retirement, Douglas was employed as an associate for Sam's Club in Latham. Douglas was predeceased by his brother, William T. DeGraff. He is survived by his three children and their families whom he shared with his former spouse, Diane M. Toma (DeGraff). Father of Kimberly A. Smith (Brian), Colleen M. Mancinelli (Christopher), and Douglas A. DeGraff (Kelly St. Andrews). Grandfather "Poppy" of Brittany Smith, Erika Smith, Mitchell Smith, Sophia Mancinelli, Chloe Mancinelli, Emmy Quosig, Taylor (David) Jones, and Nicholas DeGraff. Douglas is also survived by his sister-in-law Joanne DeGraff; niece Kathleen Stacey; and nephew William DeGraff. The family wishes to thank the staff of Absolut Care of Orchard Park and Hospice Buffalo to include the doctors, nurses, aides, attendants, and clergy who aided in his care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Saturday, March 2, at 9 a.m. in The Church of St. Mary, 163 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer where a Mass of Christian Death and Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be on Friday, March 1, between 4 and 7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Rensselaer. Entombment will be in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice Buffalo.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2019
