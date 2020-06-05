Jordan, Douglas R. HALFMOON Douglas R. Jordan, 56 of Guideboard Road, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington, Mass. Born in Troy, he was the son of Richard and Dorothy Hunter Jordan of Mechanicville. He was a 1982 graduate of Waterford-Halfmoon High School. Douglas had been employed for over 20 years by Momentive, formerly G.E. Silicones in Waterford. Survivors in addition to his parents include his sons, Colby and Skyler Jordan; and his siblings, Debra Conerty (Mark), David Jordan (Connie), Dana Jordan (Lorraine) and Darcy Jordan. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Hemophilia Foundation, Attn: Development Dept., 7 Penn Plaza, Suite 1204, New York, NY, 10001 or Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Rd., Lake Luzerne, NY, 12846. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 5, 2020.