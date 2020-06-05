Douglas R. Jordan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jordan, Douglas R. HALFMOON Douglas R. Jordan, 56 of Guideboard Road, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington, Mass. Born in Troy, he was the son of Richard and Dorothy Hunter Jordan of Mechanicville. He was a 1982 graduate of Waterford-Halfmoon High School. Douglas had been employed for over 20 years by Momentive, formerly G.E. Silicones in Waterford. Survivors in addition to his parents include his sons, Colby and Skyler Jordan; and his siblings, Debra Conerty (Mark), David Jordan (Connie), Dana Jordan (Lorraine) and Darcy Jordan. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Hemophilia Foundation, Attn: Development Dept., 7 Penn Plaza, Suite 1204, New York, NY, 10001 or Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Rd., Lake Luzerne, NY, 12846. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved