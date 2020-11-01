Robertson, Douglas LATHAM It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. Douglas Robertson announces his passing on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Douglas was 86. "Doug" was born on March 13, 1934, to Elizabeth (Peddie) and Douglas Robertson in Aberdeen, Scotland. Doug was educated in Scotland and immigrated to the United States in 1977. Doug spent most of his working life in the U.S. employed at St. Colman's Home in Latham. He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Helen of Latham. He is survived by his sons, Douglas (Nicole) of Colonie, Craig (Patricia) of Rochester, and Raymond (Morag), Stewart (Lynne) and Phillip of Aberdeen Scotland; his daughters, Julie (Michael) Surzyn, and Lorraine (Chris Preville) Martinelli of Latham; grandchildren, Morgan and Connor of Colonie, Olivia and Kendall of Rochester, Maya Griffin of Buffalo and Anthony Martinelli of Latham. Also survived by his brother Derek Robertson, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives residing in Scotland and the local area. Doug was predeceased by his parents, brother Raymond; sister Renee; and his granddaughter Danielle. Doug was a loving grandfather and greatly enjoyed singing, soccer and watching sports on television. Doug loved to belt out "Danny Boy" and sang at many family weddings. He was very passionate about soccer and spent much of his life playing, coaching and following his favorite teams. He loved to watch sports on T.V., regularly tuning in to follow his Yankees, Knicks and Manchester United. A celebration of Doug's life with his family and friends, will be held outdoors in the spring, once the current pandemic concerns have subsided. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
