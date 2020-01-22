Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas S. Sangalli. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Service 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sangalli, Douglas S. WYNANTSKILL Douglas S. Sangalli, 36, passed away due to an undiagnosed heart condition on January 16, 2020. He was born on September 20, 1983, son of Glenn and Doreen Sangalli in Albany. Doug was a devoted partner, son, friend and brother. He had many hobbies including, being outdoors, hiking, fishing, birdwatching and antiquing. He was a talented blacksmith, he was Demo Blacksmith at the Columbia County Fair and Austerlitz Historical Society, he loved using his skills to make gifts for family and friends. Doug owned his own business doing appliance and small engine repair and he was very handy and could fix anything. Doug cherished the memories he made with his family, his life with Tara and their dogs. Doug and Tara always looked forward to their ritual Friday night sushi date and the Saturday morning milk delivery. He was always learning new skills and was happy to teach those skills to others. He had a love for people and animals and volunteered at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. He loved to cook and share meals with his family. He will be remembered for his kind heart and his wonderful sense of humor. He graduated from Duanesburg High School and went on to earn his bachelors degree in environmental science with wildlife and fisheries at SUNY Cobleskill. Most recently he was employed at Albany Medical Center where he leaves behind many friends. Doug's care and compassion for others was known to all those around him, be it his friends, family, neighbors, coworkers and the patients and their families at Albany Med. You could count on him for a hug, a helping hand and even a laugh at a bad situation when you were in need. Doug is survived by his partner and the love of his life, Tara Wallace; his parents, Doreen Sangalli and Glenn Sangalli (Kathleen); sister, Melissa Sangalli; grandparents, Paul Sangalli (Lois); aunts and uncles, Christine Monlea (Ray); Tara's parents, Ginny and Steve Hanby; step-grandfather, Bruce Hardwicke; and his beloved furbabies, Moose, Sal, Cletus and Max; and many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Janet Hardwicke; maternal grandparents, Patricia Urschel and Michael Urschel; brother, Paul Michael Sangalli; and his beloved pup, Trapper. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 24, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, N.Y. A service will begin at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions will be made to the: Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland AvenueMenands, NY 12204 To leave a special message for the family online please visit







