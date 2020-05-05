Davis, Doy Randolf ANDERSON, S.C. Doy Randolf Davis, 95 of Anderson, S.C., passed away with his heart full of joy on Friday, May 1, 2020. Born on April 27, 1925, in Smithville, W.Va., he was the son of the late Coy Harley Davis and Pansy Flossy Elder Davis; and the husband of 57 years to the late Patricia Ann Stewart Davis. Doy lived in many places throughout his life, Parkersburg, W.Va., Johnstown, Pa., Rensselaer, East Greenbush, and Vero Beach, Fla., before finally moving to Anderson, S.C. in 2016. In every community that he lived in, he was adopted and became a friend to all. He retired from AT&T as a supervisor of the Microwave Division. In preparation for the world to view the 1980 Winter Olympics held in Lake Placid, Doy was instrumental in implementing microwave signal technology. Although he worked for 35 years, he ended up being retired more years than he worked! Doy was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of East Greenbush, where he was a trustee, and most recently a member at Christ by the Sea Methodist Church, Vero Beach, Fla. He was a past master of the Van Rensselaer Mason Lodge #87, where he was a member for almost 50 years. During the American Bicentennial, he served as a member of Spirit of '76 of East Greenbush as the quartermaster, firing the flint musket. He wore his uniform for special events for the remainder of his life. He enjoyed wood working, creating macrame chairs, gardening, bird watching, watercolor painting, model trains, and having his daily glass of wine. He was always repairing, carving, and furniture building. He prided himself on keeping his mind busy through word searches and continuously learning new skills and embracing technology. In 1943, Doy was a selective volunteer in the U.S. Navy, fighting during World War II in Kodiak, Alaska and the Aleutian Islands. He was a fireman first class, an electrician mate second class, and was a sponsored veteran recognized during the Space Coast Honor Flight in October 2013. His family will remember him as being Mr. Fix It, being a great story teller, wearing his World War II veteran hat every day, always having his iPhone and iPad with him, sharing green beans and tomatoes to eat right off the vine, being content to listen more than to talk, and having an infectious smile. Also, anytime a baby was around, you can bet he was the one holding it, and often times they would take a good snooze together. He is survived by his sons: Randal Davis (Laurie) of Hartwell, Ga., and Timothy Davis (Jennifer) of East Greenbush; daughters: Jill Cohen (Larry) of Hertford, N.C. and Wendy Sue Prout (Jim) of Troy; grandchildren: Jen, Maura (Brian), Kyleen (Jon), Matt (Lauren), Olivia (Dan), Elissa "Issy," Lindsay, Kaitlyn, and Emily; great-grandchildren: Caroline and Hudson. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brothers: Ray Davis and Rymer Dale Davis, both of West Virginia. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church in East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Doy's name to Space Coast Honor Flight, P.O. Box 560975, Rockledge, FL, 32956. SOSebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2020.