Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
via Zoom
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
simulcast via Zoom
Resources
More Obituaries for Dreena Verhagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dreena Marie Verhagen


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dreena Marie Verhagen Obituary
Verhagen, Dreena Marie WYNANTSKILL Dreena Marie Verhagen, 53 of Wynantskill, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Dreena was born on January 12, 1967, in Albany, the daughter of the late Peter and Hendrika (Snyder) Verhagen. She was a registered nurse for Fidelis Health Care before becoming disabled. She was predeceased by her parents; a sister Kathleen Cranston; and a niece Ericka Verhagen Stewart. Survivors include siblings, Hendrika Maxwell, Shirley Davis, Heidi Verhagen, Peter and James Verhagen; and many nieces and nephews; a dear friend Randy Hongisto. Due to the COVID-19 mandatory social distancing, friends may visit with the family and attend her virtual calling hours from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday via Zoom. The funeral service will be held for the family and will be simulcast via Zoom at 1 p.m. on Friday. Burial will be in Greenbush Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dreena's name to The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To send condolences and/or to attend her virtual calling hours, visit www.wjrockefeller.com or paste this link into your browser: https://zoom.us/j/3738192 46?pwd=N1Ura1RiV0g0S HhmQVo2Z1ZBbFZGdz09 Meeting ID: 373 819 246 Password: 024740 Arrangements were entrusted to the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dreena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now