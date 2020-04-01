|
|
Verhagen, Dreena Marie WYNANTSKILL Dreena Marie Verhagen, 53 of Wynantskill, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Dreena was born on January 12, 1967, in Albany, the daughter of the late Peter and Hendrika (Snyder) Verhagen. She was a registered nurse for Fidelis Health Care before becoming disabled. She was predeceased by her parents; a sister Kathleen Cranston; and a niece Ericka Verhagen Stewart. Survivors include siblings, Hendrika Maxwell, Shirley Davis, Heidi Verhagen, Peter and James Verhagen; and many nieces and nephews; a dear friend Randy Hongisto. Due to the COVID-19 mandatory social distancing, friends may visit with the family and attend her virtual calling hours from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday via Zoom. The funeral service will be held for the family and will be simulcast via Zoom at 1 p.m. on Friday. Burial will be in Greenbush Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dreena's name to The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To send condolences and/or to attend her virtual calling hours, visit www.wjrockefeller.com or paste this link into your browser: https://zoom.us/j/3738192 46?pwd=N1Ura1RiV0g0S HhmQVo2Z1ZBbFZGdz09 Meeting ID: 373 819 246 Password: 024740 Arrangements were entrusted to the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 1, 2020