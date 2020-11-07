Hillis, Duane F. DVM LENOX, Mass. Duane F. Hillis, DVM, 74 of Lenox, Mass., died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, surrounded by his family at Berkshire Medical Center after a short battle with heart failure and cancer. Duane was born in Niskayuna on October 3, 1946, to the late Reginald and Viola Hillis. He graduated from Colonie Central High School in 1964 and attended Cornell University where he obtained his doctorate in veterinary medicine in 1970. After selling his second veterinary hospital in 1978, he moved to Newton, Mass. to pursue a career in commercial real estate in the Boston area. Duane was a committed civic volunteer for the city of Newton, serving as president of Friends of Nahanton Park for thirty years. He was also a board member of the Newton Conservators and assisted with NewTV's environmental programming. Duane was a leading member of a team of volunteers that successfully applied for Newton Community Preservation Funds to purchase the Newton Community Farm. For this work, the Newton Conservators named Duane and two others Environmentalists of the Year in 2006. Duane received this award a second time in 2016 for his work on the Woodcock Meadow Team. Duane was a caring and committed husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events, and family meals. Duane met Mary Reinhart at a fifth grade band concert. Duane loved to tell the story of how he approached her afterwards to compliment her on the excellent performance. Duane and Mary married on July 24, 1967, in Albany. Besides his wife, Mary, Duane is survived by his children, Dr. John Hillis and his wife, Melissa, of Jacksonville, Fla., Robert Hillis and his wife, Elena, of Los Angeles, Molly Elliot and her husband, Mark, of Lenox, Mass., and Maggie Estlinbaum and her husband, Tyler, of Marcellus, N.Y.; grandchildren, Gabrielle and Dillon Hillis, Dane, Hannah, Magnus, and Odin Hillis, Mary, Grace, and Jane Elliot, Ernest and Henry Estlinbaum; and his sister, Nancy Famolari, and her husband, Gene. All services for Dr. Duane F. Hillis will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lenox Land Trust in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA, 01240. To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com