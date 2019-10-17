Williams, Duane ALBANY Duane Williams, 50 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Earl and Dolores McFee Williams. Duane enjoyed fishing, camping, telling stories and jokes but mostly spending time with his family. Survivors include his children, Nicholas Williams (Sara) and Jamie Weber; grandchildren, Amelia, Avery, Shajaya, Xzavion and Knyair. Siblings, Tina, Timothy, Andrew, Brenda, Susan and Terri; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother David. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Troy. Memorial services will begin at 12 p.m. with Pastor Douglas Thomson officiating.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 17, 2019